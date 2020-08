O'Hearn is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.

O'Hearn is usually a fixture in the lineup against righties like Chicago's Dylan Cease, but he'll exit the lineup to make room for Salvador Perez, who is getting a day off behind the plate and starting at first base instead. Since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, O'Hearn has gone 6-for-18 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and five RBI.