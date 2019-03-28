O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Frank Schwindel's contract was selected and he will get the Opening Day start at first base, batting fifth. A lefty (Carlos Rodon) is on the mound for the White Sox, and this may prove to simply be a platoon situation at first base in Kansas City. It's also possible Schwindel emerges as the primary option after slashing .286/.336/.506 with 24 homers at Triple-A Omaha last year. O'Hearn batted .320/.414/.440 during spring training, so it's hard to imagine he'll be phased out completely.