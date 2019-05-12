O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Phillies.

O'Hearn started the last seven games at first base and went 6-for-25 with a double, home run and five RBI, but was hitless with four strikeouts in the last three contests. Left-hander Cole Irvin will take the mound for the Phillies, while the 25-year-old is 0-for-18 versus lefties this season. Hunter Dozier will cover first base in his absence for the Royals.