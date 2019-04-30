O'Hearn isn't starting Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay.

With the lefty Blake Snell slated to toe the rubber for the Rays, O'Hearn will take a seat. He's yet to record a hit this season in 19 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Hunter Dozier moves to third base in O'Hearn's stead, making room for Kelvin Gutierrez at the hot corner.

