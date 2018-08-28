O'Hearn is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn has started nine straight games, hitting .281/.324/.656 with three homers over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday with a lefty (Matt Boyd) on the mound for the Tigers. The 25-year-old is just 1-for-20 against southpaws this season. Jorge Bonifacio will serve as the designated hitter in his place.