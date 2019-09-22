Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Slugs 14th homer
O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 12-5 win over the Twins.
His two-run shot in the sixth inning off Jose Berrios tied the game at 5-5, setting the stage for a seven-run eruption by the Kansas City offense in the ninth. O'Hearn had gone 0-for-17 with 11 strikeouts over his prior seven games, and on the year he's slashing only .190/.279/.365 with 14 homers and 34 RBI through 99 contests.
