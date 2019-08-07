O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Red Sox.

O'Hearn led off the fifth frame with a solo home run, his seventh long ball of the season. It was just his second hit since being recalled to the big-league club on July 27, also whiffing eight times in 27 plate appearances in that span. O'Hearn currently appears to be slotted in behind Cheslor Cuthbert at first base, giving him only inconsistent chances at the dish.

