O'Hearn went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

He pulverized a Jose Berrios fastball to right-center field in the sixth inning for a 429-foot homer, O'Hearn's first of the year. After slugging 12 home runs in 44 games in his first taste of the majors last season, the Royals are expecting the 25-year-old to become one of their primary power sources in 2019.

