O'Hearn went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Thursday against Texas.

O'Hearn plated the game's first run in the first inning on a single and would score later in the frame on an Humberto Arteaga double. O'Hearn is on track to begin the 2019 campaign as the starting first baseman after hitting .262 with 12 homers and 30 RBI over 44 games in the first big-league action of his career. He's now 11-for-34 with eight RBI and five runs scored this spring.

