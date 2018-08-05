O'Hearn will start at first base and bat eighth Sunday against the Twins.

Prior to sitting out Saturday, O'Hearn had started four consecutive contests, going 2-for-13 with a home run and three walks in his first MLB at-bats. The 25-year-old looks like he'll have the opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis, with he and Lucas Duda likely splitting time between first base and designated hitter.