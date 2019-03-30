Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Still primary option at first base
O'Hearn will start at first base and bat fifth Saturday against the White Sox.
O'Hearn finished his rookie season as the Royals' everyday first baseman and acquitted himself well with 12 home runs and a .262 average in 170 plate appearances, so it was fairly surprising when he was on the bench for Thursday's season opener. Fortunately for O'Hearn he still looks on track to see the bulk of the starts at the position, as manager Ned Yost said Saturday that he would employ a loose platoon at first base, according to Rustin Dodd of The Athletic. As the left-handed hitter, O'Hearn should occupy the larger side of any platoon, while the righty-hitting Frank Schwindel checks into the starting nine versus southpaws.
