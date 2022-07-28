O'Hearn went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Angels.
This was O'Hearn's first game since the All-Star break, and he turned in his first multi-hit effort of the season. All three hits were singles. The 29-year-old remains firmly in a bench role for now, though the Royals are expected to trade away some veterans before next Tuesday's trade deadline. That could open up some extra playing time for O'Hearn, though it's more likely the team opts to give prospects a long look at the major-league level instead. The veteran owns a meager .207/.258/.280 slash line with one home run, 10 RBI and six runs scored through 89 plate appearances.