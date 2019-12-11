Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Vying for first-base job in spring
Manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday that O'Hearn will be under consideration for the Royals' everyday job at first base this spring, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Along with O'Hearn, the Royals are also expected to give Ryan McBroom the chance to battle for the job, while Hunter Dozier and Salvador Perez (elbow) could also see work at the position when they aren't playing third base or catcher, respectively. After a hot start to his big-league career upon being promoted from Triple-A Omaha in the second half of 2018, O'Hearn struggled mightily last season, slashing just .195/.281/.369 with 14 home runs in 370 plate appearances. O'Hearn will at least have the platoon advantage working in his favor in the competition, as McBroom, Dozier and Perez all hit from the right side of the plate.
