Cruz (shoulder) threw a light bullpen Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Cruz took a step forward in his rehab for right shoulder tendinitis, throwing a short bullpen session of 15 to 20 pitches. The right-hander had previously been limited to flat-ground work from about 75 feet, so this progression is encouraging. While the Royals haven't provided a firm return timeline, a late-season return in Kansas City remains on the table.