Cruz (shoulder) is throwing from about 75 feet and is in the beginning stages of his throwing progression, MLB.com reports.

Cruz was placed on the injured list Aug. 3 with right shoulder tendinitis and, per manager Matt Quatraro, is still in the early stages of his rehab. While no firm return date has been set, the slow pace of his throwing progression suggests the 26-year-old is more likely to return sometime in September than by the end of August.