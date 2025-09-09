Royals' Steven Cruz: Ready for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
Cruz has missed more than a month of action with right shoulder tendinitis but is ready to test things out in a game setting. As long as things go well, the righty reliever shouldn't require too many rehab outings before being reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
