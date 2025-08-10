Cruz (shoulder) is set to be reevaluated Monday to determine if a throwing program can be started, per MLB.com.

Cruz landed on the injured list August 3 and received an injection the following day for a right shoulder injury labeled as tendonitis. Before hitting the shelf, the right-hander had climbed the ranks in the Royals bullpen, opening the year with 13 scoreless outings before leveling off to a 3.61 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 43 appearances (42.1 innings).