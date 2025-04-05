Tolbert went 0-for-1 with two stolen bases in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

Entering the game in the seventh inning as a pinch runner for Jonathan India, Tolbert swiped second and third base -- his first two career MLB steals -- before grounding out in the eighth in his lone plate appearance. The Royals have a long history of aggressively deploying speedsters late in games, and with Dairon Blanco (Achilles) currently on the shelf, Tolbert is filling that role. It would take a rash of further injuries in the outfield for the 27-year-old to have real fantasy value in most formats, however.