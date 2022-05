Zeuch was released by the Cardinals on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Zeuch had been with Triple-A Memphis since the start of the season but struggled to an 11.64 ERA through five starts. He's thrown 49 career innings at the major-league level, posting a 4.59 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, numbers that will probably leave him searching for a minor-league deal.