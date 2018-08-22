Motter was cut loose by the Twins on Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Motter was designated for assignment a month ago after failing to impress with the big-league club, going just 1-for-19 in nine games. Across his past 14 outings for Triple-A Rochester, he's slashed just .118/.207/.275 with three RBI. He will look to latch on with another organization, though it's unlikely that he will make much of an impact at the major-league level.