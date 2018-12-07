Taylor Motter: Surgery on tap
Motter, who had been playing with Toros Del Este in the Dominican Winter League, relayed Thursday via his personal Twitter account that he left the club and returned to the United States to undergo surgery for his face.
Motter didn't offer specifics regarding an official diagnosis of his injury, but it sounds like he could be dealing with a facial fracture after he was hit by a pitch. The surgery will more than likely carry a multi-week recovery timetable, but Motter shouldn't face any restrictions by the time hitters report to spring training. The utility man is still looking to find a new home after being released by the Twins in late August.
