Faedo allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts across four innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

After going at least five innings in his first seven starts, Faedo has taken a step backward with three consecutive outings falling short of that mark. The fourth inning was his problem Saturday, as he gave up a two-run home run to David Peralta and an RBI double to Daulton Varsho. Faedo now has a 4.84 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB across 48.1 innings. Two off days next week should help the Tigers' understaffed rotation, with the rookie expected to make his next start during the weekend series at home versus the Royals.