Faedo (finger) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Faedo will be back in Detroit's pitching rotation for the first time since suffering a right middle fingernail injury in late May. The right-hander has made five starts in 2023, posting a 5.54 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 26 innings. If he can control the long ball, six of which he's given up this year, positive regression should be in store for Faedo's ERA moving forward.