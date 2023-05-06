Faedo will be called up to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers need to turn to a spot starter after a rainout forced a doubleheader Wednesday against the Mets. Detroit gets three off days in the 11 days following Faedo's start on Sunday, so Faedo might not get the chance to stick around. The 27-year-old's 5.53 ERA in 12 starts as a rookie last year doesn't inspire confidence, though he owns a 2.50 ERA in five Triple-A starts this season.