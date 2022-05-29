Faedo (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two in six innings, but he took the loss Saturday versus the Guardians.

Faedo did well to keep the Guardians fairly quiet early on, but the Tigers' offense didn't give him enough support. The right-hander has yet to give up more than two runs in any of his five appearances this season, and Saturday marked the first time he's completed six innings. He's posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 27 innings. Faedo lines up for a home start versus the high-scoring Twins next week.