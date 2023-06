Brieske (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with High-A West Michigan, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brieske has been on the injured list all season, so he will likely require a handful of starts in the minors before he's ready to make his season debut. The 25-year-old righty posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 81.2 innings across 15 starts last season.