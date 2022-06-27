Brieske allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Brieske had trouble in the third inning with a solo home run from Carson Kelly and a Christian Walker sacrifice fly. The struggles continued into the fourth, as Arizona scraped together three more runs, all of which went onto Brieske's line after reliever Alex Lange allowed two inherited runners to score. The Tigers' offense bounced back to get the rookie starter off the hook, but that was the only silver lining from another ugly start. Brieske has allowed at least four runs in three of his last six outings, and he now owns a 4.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB through 63.1 innings in 12 starts. With two off days next week, he should have an extra day to regroup before a projected home start against the Royals.