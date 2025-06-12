Brieske allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while retiring just one batter in Wednesday's 10-1 loss to the Orioles.

Brieske didn't factor into the decision Wednesday but he did allow the game to get out of reach due to his poor performance. The righty saw his ERA climb from 4.57 to 6.55, which is a far way from the 3.59 ERA he posted during the 2024 regular season. Brieske's FIP has also climbed from 3.50 to 5.37, so the underlying statistics indicate that he's taken a step backward in 2025 as well. He's firmly behind Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle in Detroit's bullpen pecking order at this point, and he may see more low-leverage work until he can get back on track.