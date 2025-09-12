The Tigers recalled Brieske (forearm) from Triple-A Toledo on Friday and placed him on the 60-day injured list.

Brieske has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to a right forearm strain, so the Tigers will perform a bit of roster manipulation that will allow the team to give the 27-year-old's 40-man spot to the newly activated Jose Urquidy (elbow). Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck) was also placed on the 15-day IL as part of Friday's roster moves.