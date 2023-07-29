Brieske will serve as the opener for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Brieske debuted as a starter but has pitched exclusively in relief in the majors this season, maxing out at 20 pitches in an appearance. It's uncertain who will follow Brieske in Saturday's contest. The Tigers could make a roster move to add an arm like Joey Wentz, or they could go with more of a bullpen game instead of an opener-primary situation.