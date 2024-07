Brieske will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Sunday will mark Brieske's first start of the season, as the Tigers will rely on their bullpen to get them through the final game of the first half. The right-hander owns a 3.52 ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 30.2 innings this year, and he's reached two innings or more in eight of his 18 appearances.