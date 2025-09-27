Mize did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss at Boston. He allowed two runs on six hits and no walks over 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts.

The Detroit right-hander ended his season on a high note, generating a solid 14 whiffs out of his 80 total pitches to notch his ninth quality start. Mize tallied five or more strikeouts for the fifth time out of 28 total starts. The Auburn product contained the Red Sox lineup, with the only runs he allowed scoring on single in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Mize wraps the regular season with a 3.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 139:36 K:BB across 149 total innings.