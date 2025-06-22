Manager A.J. Hinch said Mize was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays due to right leg cramping, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 28-year-old allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks across five frames before departing one batter into the sixth inning, but he's not dealing with a significant injury. Mize should be fine to make his next turn through the rotation next weekend versus Minnesota, assuming he experiences no additional issues over the next couple of days.