Mize (6-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

It was a decent outing overall for Mize, who had failed to make it through five innings in his previous two starts. The only damage against right-hander came on Ramon Urias' two-run homer in the third inning, though the Tigers could only muster one run of support, leaving Mize with his second loss. The 28-year-old Mize now sports a 2.95 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 55:18 K:BB through 11 starts (61 innings) this season. He's currently slated to face the Pirates at home in his next outing.