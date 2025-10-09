Mize didn't factor into the decision during Game 4 of the ALDS against Seattle on Wednesday. He gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters across three innings.

Doubles from Josh Naylor and Dominic Canzone allowed the Mariners to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Seattle wasn't able to generate much offense outside of that during Mize's brief time on the mound. The 28-year-old threw just 54 pitches Wednesday, but he will likely need the Tigers to advance to the ALCS in order to retake the mound during the postseason.