Tigers' Casey Mize: Tigers-Guardians postponed Sunday

MIze (adductor) won't be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday against the Guardians after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Sept. 4. After making a five-inning rehab start with Single-A Lakeland earlier in the week, Mize had been slated to make his first appearance for Detroit since May 27 in the series finale in Cleveland. Due to the postponement, however, the Tigers will elect to push Mize's turn in the rotation back three days, with the right-hander now scheduled to be activated from the IL to start Wednesday's series finale in Houston, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.