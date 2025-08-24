Paddack (5-11) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with one strikeout over five innings.

Paddack kept the Royals in check despite landing just 37 of 62 pitches for strikes and generating just one whiff. It was a solid rebound after the 29-year-old surrendered eight runs Sunday, though he's managed only nine punchouts across four August outings. He'll take a 4.98 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 97:32 K:BB over 137.1 innings into a road rematch with Kansas City next weekend.