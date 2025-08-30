Paddack took a no-decision Friday against the Royals, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks in 3.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Paddack was pulled after tossing just 58 pitches, his second-fewest total of the season, and it was his shortest outing since way back on March 31 against the White Sox. Although it was also the second time this year that the 29-year-old right-hander registered zero punchouts, he at least managed to settle down after Kansas City tagged him for three runs in the first frame. Paddack has an underwhelming 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB over 30 innings since joining the Tigers, and his streaming appeal should be limited with a tough matchup against the Mets on tap for next week.