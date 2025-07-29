Paddack, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Monday, is set to start Wednesday in Detroit's series finale versus the Diamondbacks at Comerica Park, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Paddack will be taking the rotation spot of Reese Olson, who will miss the rest of the regular season due to a right shoulder strain. The former last took the mound July 23, so he'll be taking the hill Wednesday on six days' rest. In 21 outing with the Twins this season, Paddack posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 111 innings. While he gives Detroit a veteran presence at the back end of the rotation as the team contends with injuries to starting pitchers, Paddack's numbers don't give fantasy managers much optimism that he'll be a high-end contributor down the stretch.