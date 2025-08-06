Tigers' Chris Paddack: Falls to former team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Paddack (4-10) allowed four runs on six hits over four innings while taking a loss against the Twins on Tuesday. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.
Paddack faced the Twins for the first time since being traded from Minnesota to Detroit in July and struggled right out of the gate. He gave up three runs in the first inning, including Luke Keaschall's two-run homer. Trevor Larnach later belted a solo shot in the fourth. Paddack threw only 57 pitches (44) strikes, his fewest pitch total in any outing this year. He produced two straight quality starts before Tuesday's hiccup, and he's now sporting a 4.91 ERA with an 88:27 K:BB through 121 frames. Paddack is expected to face the White Sox in Chicago next week.
