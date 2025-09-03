The Tigers placed Paddack (personal) on the bereavement list Wednesday.

Paddack will be away from the team anywhere from 3-to-7 days following a death in his family. After Paddack had posted a 2-2 record, 5.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 30 innings over six starts since being acquired in a trade with the Twins on July 28, the Tigers moved him to the bullpen earlier this week. Paddack struggled mightily in his first relief appearance in Tuesday's 12-5 loss to the Mets, covering 1.1 innings while allowing six earned runs on eight hits.