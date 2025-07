The Rangers traded Heuer to the Tigers on Thursday in exchange for cash.

Since being sent down to Triple-A in early June, Heuer has posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.27 WHIP alongside a 28:4 K:BB in 17.1 innings. He'll now provide additional bullpen depth to the Tigers' 40-man roster, but he'll begin his tenure in the organization at Triple-A Toledo.