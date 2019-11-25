Tigers' Dario Agrazal: Traded to Tigers
Agrazal was acquired from the Pirates by the Tigers in exchange for cash considerations Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Agrazal isn't much more than a lottery ticket, but the Tigers certainly should be picking up as many of those as they can. In 14 starts and one relief appearance in his debut season for the Pirates last season, the 24-year-old posted an uninspiring 4.91 ERA, and his 5.90 FIP suggests things could have been worse. He showed good control, walking just 5.6 percent of opposing batters, but struck batters out at a poor 12.8-percent clip.
