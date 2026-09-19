Sommers (2-4) tossed two scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts to earn the win in Friday's 11-8 victory over the White Sox.

Sommers was on cruise control out of the bullpen as he struck out five of the six batters he faced on 22 pitches. The lefty has had a nice season overall with a 3.32 ERA, though he's struggled a bit lately with a 5.40 ERA in his last eight appearances before Friday's bounceback. Sommers has also done a great job of missing bats with 58 strikeouts in just 38 innings this year, giving him some sneaky upside heading into 2027 if he's able to secure a higher-leverage role.