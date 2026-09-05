Sommers (1-4) allowed a walkoff home run to take the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Sommers breezed through the eighth inning, sitting Cleveland down in order with a strikeout mixed in. However, the lefty didn't have the same luck when he came back out for the ninth, as Brayan Rocchio took a first-pitch fastball deep to give the Guardians a 7-6 victory. Sommers had been on scintillating stretch from mid-July through late-August, when he allowed just one earned run and struck out 24 batters across 14 innings in 11 appearances out of Detroit's bullpen, but it's been a different story lately. He's now allowed five earned runs over his last three appearances, and his season ERA has climbed from 2.93 to 4.01 in the process.

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