Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday that Haase isn't experiencing any concussion symptoms after being struck in the head by a Hansel Robles fastball in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. "He's fine...his spirits are great," Hinch said of Haase.

Haase was pulled from the game after taking his base and proceeded to sit out Sunday's 7-0 win, but he doesn't look like he'll be at risk of landing on the injured list. The Tigers didn't call up another catcher to back up Jake Rogers on Sunday, which offered additional evidence that Haase's head injury isn't a concern.