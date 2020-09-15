site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Eric Haase: Called up for stretch run
Sep 15, 2020
Haase was recalled by the Tigers on Tuesday.
Haase will take the backup catcher spot that had belonged to Grayson Greiner, who was optioned in a corresponding move. With a small role and a career -19 wRC+ (in a tiny sample of 34 plate appearances), he's unlikely to have much fantasy appeal.
