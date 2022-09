Haase went 5-for-5 with two doubles and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Haase was locked in, recording his 13th and 14th doubles and 10th home run of the season. Coming into Wednesday, the most hits he had in a game this year was three, which he recorded back on June 18. The five-hit effort boosted Haase's average from .236 to .250. He should continue to serve as Detroit's primary catcher ahead of Tucker Barnhart.