Haase is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After a doubleheader Saturday, the Tigers are shuffling their lineup a bit Sunday, with Miguel Cabrera getting a day off and Austin Meadows shifting to DH. That opens up left field for Haase, who also started in left in the second game Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He has yet to really get going this season with a .172/.273/.310 slash line through 12 games.