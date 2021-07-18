Haase exited Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins after being hit on the head by a pitch in the seventh inning, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He went 0-for-2 in his previous at-bats prior to departing.

Haase appeared to want to stay in the game after taking a Hansel Robles fastball to the helmet, but the club played things safe by replacing him with Victor Reyes as a pinch runner. The backstop will likely undergo tests to see if there's any concern of him having suffered a concussion, and until further update is given, he can be considered day-to-day.